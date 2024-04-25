3 'tandoors' Fined Rs 15,000
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous imposed Rs 15,000 fine on three 'tandoor'/hotels for selling 'roti' at higher rates on Thursda
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous imposed Rs 15,000 fine on three 'tandoor'/hotels for selling 'roti' at higher rates on Thursday.
The magistrate held over 35 inspections in various areas including Canal Road and checked weight and prices of 'roti' and 'naan' and took action against violators of notified rates.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Three new bills introduced in Senate9 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters11 minutes ago
-
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC11 minutes ago
-
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address economic woes10 minutes ago
-
One woman died after speedy bus overturned17 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa17 minutes ago
-
Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore15 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Azam Swati in 6 cases of May-9 riots9 minutes ago
-
QMC to plant Miyawaki forest in Quetta city: Administrator9 minutes ago
-
PM visits martyred Customs official's residence in Abbottabad39 minutes ago