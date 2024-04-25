Open Menu

3 'tandoors' Fined Rs 15,000

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:31 PM

3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000

Price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous imposed Rs 15,000 fine on three 'tandoor'/hotels for selling 'roti' at higher rates on Thursda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous imposed Rs 15,000 fine on three 'tandoor'/hotels for selling 'roti' at higher rates on Thursday.

The magistrate held over 35 inspections in various areas including Canal Road and checked weight and prices of 'roti' and 'naan' and took action against violators of notified rates.

Related Topics

Fine Road Price Weight

Recent Stories

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

9 minutes ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

9 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

11 minutes ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

11 minutes ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

11 minutes ago
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

11 minutes ago
 Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive ..

Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..

10 minutes ago
 One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

17 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

17 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

17 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan