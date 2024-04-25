3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000

Price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous imposed Rs 15,000 fine on three 'tandoor'/hotels for selling 'roti' at higher rates on Thursda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) price Control Magistrate Azmat Firdous imposed Rs 15,000 fine on three 'tandoor'/hotels for selling 'roti' at higher rates on Thursday.

The magistrate held over 35 inspections in various areas including Canal Road and checked weight and prices of 'roti' and 'naan' and took action against violators of notified rates.