3 Tandoors Sealed For Selling Roti, Naan On Exorbitant Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Three Tandoors were sealed as administration took action against Tandoors for selling roti and naan on exorbitant prices.
The administration raided the Tandoors and checked the prices fixed by government being implemented.
Two Tandoors in Khada Market and one in Chand Bibi road were sealed for selling naan and roti on exorbitant prices.
Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi also directed the city administration to ensure implementation of naan and chapati rates at any cost failing which strict action would be initiated against violators.
