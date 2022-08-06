(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :3 teenage girls went under mysterious circumstances in Wah Three teenage girls went under mysterious circumstances in Asifabad area in limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday.

Sub divisional police officer ASP Muhammad Waqas while confirming the incident told APP that among these teenage three girls age 17 and 16 years were two sisters who went missing after they left home to purchase books.

He said that Police registered a case against unknown abductors under section 365-B Pakistan Penal code and launched haunt to recover the missing girls.