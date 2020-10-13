UrduPoint.com
3 Teenagers Injure In Bikes Collision

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

3 teenagers injure in bikes collision

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Three youngsters riding on two motorbikes were injured after they hit with each other head-on Tuesday at Talamba road.

According to rescuers, wounded persons included Amir son of Abdustar, Abu Bakar son of Abdul Ghafoor and Kamran son of Ramzan, all were looking out to be in their teens, resident of district Khanewal shifted to THQ hospital after providing essential medical treatment, it was said.

