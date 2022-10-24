UrduPoint.com

3 Teenagers Killed By Dacoits

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 10:13 PM

3 teenagers killed by dacoits

Unknown dacoits allegedly killed three teenagers after snatching a motorcycle near Wapda Colony in the limits of Sadar Police Station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown dacoits allegedly killed three teenagers after snatching a motorcycle near Wapda Colony in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police sources, unknown dacoits snatched a motorcycle near Wapda Colony.

When they were fleeing from the site, they allegedly opened fire. Resultanly, three teenagers namely Tayyib (18), Ahsan (15) and Shahzeb (15) received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to district headquarters hospital Kot Addu. Police is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Died Kot Addu SITE From

Recent Stories

ILF joins Diwali celebrations at Shri LAkshami Nar ..

ILF joins Diwali celebrations at Shri LAkshami Narayan Mandir

41 seconds ago
 Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian- ..

Zelensky criticises Israeli neutrality in Russian-Iran 'alliance'

44 seconds ago
 Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin appointed as SAU Dean Faculty ..

Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin appointed as SAU Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry ,Veterina ..

45 seconds ago
 UK's Next Prime Minister Vows to Unite Conservativ ..

UK's Next Prime Minister Vows to Unite Conservatives, Country

48 seconds ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira calls on Balighur Rehman

Qamar Zaman Kaira calls on Balighur Rehman

3 minutes ago
 Stocks, pound up as Sunak poised to become new Bri ..

Stocks, pound up as Sunak poised to become new British PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.