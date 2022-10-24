3 teenagers killed by dacoits

Unknown dacoits allegedly killed three teenagers after snatching a motorcycle near Wapda Colony in the limits of Sadar Police Station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown dacoits allegedly killed three teenagers after snatching a motorcycle near Wapda Colony in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to police sources, unknown dacoits snatched a motorcycle near Wapda Colony.

When they were fleeing from the site, they allegedly opened fire. Resultanly, three teenagers namely Tayyib (18), Ahsan (15) and Shahzeb (15) received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to district headquarters hospital Kot Addu. Police is investigating the incident.