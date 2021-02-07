3 teens dead, 2 others injured in road mishap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Three teenage boys were killed while two others injured in an accident at Chungi Dogaje here on Sunday.

Police said that a rashly driven car collided with a rickshaw.

As a result, Ahmad s/o Razzaq (16), Mustafa (15) and Suleman (16) sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Rescue-1122 shifted the injured-- Tayyab s/o Muhammad Iqbal (13)and Khursheed s/o Nasim (15) to the Manawan Hospital.