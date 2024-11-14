3 terrorists killed, 2 security forces personnel including Major embraced martyrdom

Security Forces killed three terrorists in an operation at Harnai District while two security personnel including a Major embraced martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Security Forces killed three terrorists in an operation at Harnai District while two security personnel including a Major embraced martyrdom.

“On reported presence of terrorists, planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai District, security forces under Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilized to sanitize the area,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell. However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years, resident of District Multan), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years, resident of District Barkhan), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” it further said.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.