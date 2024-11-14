Open Menu

3 Terrorists Killed, 2 Security Forces Personnel Including Major Embraced Martyrdom

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

3 terrorists killed, 2 security forces personnel including Major embraced martyrdom

Security Forces killed three terrorists in an operation at Harnai District while two security personnel including a Major embraced martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Security Forces killed three terrorists in an operation at Harnai District while two security personnel including a Major embraced martyrdom.

“On reported presence of terrorists, planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai District, security forces under Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilized to sanitize the area,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were sent to hell. However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years, resident of District Multan), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years, resident of District Barkhan), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” it further said.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Balochistan ISPR Vehicle Progress Barkhan Harnai From

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

15 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

17 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic ba ..

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..

13 minutes ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

15 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

17 minutes ago
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land r ..

NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

17 minutes ago
 PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Mas ..

PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi

15 minutes ago
 As Trump returns, African exporters torn between h ..

As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror

21 minutes ago
 Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Stra ..

Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..

15 minutes ago
 Charity group urges speedy response to cholera out ..

Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan

21 minutes ago
 Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmi ..

Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan