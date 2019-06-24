3 terrorists killed in encounter: SSP Irfan Bahadur

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur on Monday claimed that as many as three terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda were killed in an encounter with District Malir Police and another law enforcement agency in Khuda Bakhsh Goth area.

In a statement, he apprised that both the agencies acting on a tip-off conducted a raid during which the terrorists opened fire and during the exchange of firing Al-Qaeda Sindh Emir Talat Mehmood alias Yousaf and his two accomplices Usman Noor and Sheikh Shahid were killed.

Sharing details of crimes committed by the killed terrorists, the SSP claimed that Talat who was Emir of Al-Qaeda had also remained member of banned outfit Daesh. His name was included in Red Book. He was involved in different crimes in Sindh and Balochistan. Talat had killed many policemen in Hyderabad besides being involved in murder of a Jailer in Hyderabad.

Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur said the killed terrorist Sheikh Shahid who had remained arrested from 2002 to 2006 was involved in an attack on American Journalist Daniel Pearl.

Sheikh Shahid was an expert in manufacturing explosive material. He was also a close aide of already arrested terrorist Naeem Bukhari.

About Usman Noor, the officer claimed that Usman was involved in killing of four cops in Korangi and in a grenade attack on Imam Bargah in 2013. In 2014 Usman along with his other accomplices killed four members of a political party in Korangi area and a cop in Zia Colony. Usman was also involved in killing of four Rangers personnel in Orangi Town in 2015. He also killed two Military Police personnel in Saddar in 2016.

The SSP said the police also recovered a suicide vest weighing 10kg including ball bearing, 2 SMGs with rounds, a pistol, 2 hand grenades, 2 remote control circuits, 4 detonators including 2 detonators with assembly hand grenades and other ammunition.

The recovered suicide vest was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, he said.