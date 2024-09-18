Open Menu

3 'terrorists' Killed In Nankana Sahib Shootout

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

3 'terrorists' killed in Nankana Sahib shootout

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Three alleged terrorists were killed and two escaped during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Nankana Sahib, on Wednesday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, terrorists opened fire on its team. The team retaliated the fire and in the shootout, three alleged terrorists were killed, while two others escaped.

The CTD team recovered three grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wire, two rifles, bullets and explosives from terrorists. “A search operation to arrest the escaped terrorists is under way,” said the spokesperson, adding that CTD teams had set up a picket near Motorway Nankana Interchange A and the process of identifying the slain terrorists was underway.

The terrorists were planning to launch a major attack on Lahore, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 59 such incidents occurred countrywide in August compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Last week, CTD Punjab arrested nine terrorists following 71 IBOs across the province.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed on Friday during an operation carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Terrorist Fire Punjab Motorway Dera Ghazi Khan Nankana Sahib August From

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

2 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

7 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

23 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

24 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

24 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan