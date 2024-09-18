3 'terrorists' killed in Nankana Sahib shootout

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Three alleged terrorists were killed and two escaped during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Nankana Sahib, on Wednesday.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, terrorists opened fire on its team. The team retaliated the fire and in the shootout, three alleged terrorists were killed, while two others escaped.

The CTD team recovered three grenades, three detonators, safety fuse wire, two rifles, bullets and explosives from terrorists. “A search operation to arrest the escaped terrorists is under way,” said the spokesperson, adding that CTD teams had set up a picket near Motorway Nankana Interchange A and the process of identifying the slain terrorists was underway.

The terrorists were planning to launch a major attack on Lahore, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks as a total of 59 such incidents occurred countrywide in August compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Last week, CTD Punjab arrested nine terrorists following 71 IBOs across the province.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed on Friday during an operation carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan.