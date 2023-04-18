UrduPoint.com

3 Thieves Among 7 Held; Stolen Bikes, Other Goods Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

3 thieves among 7 held; stolen bikes, other goods recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Tuesday arrested seven outlaws including four members of a thieves' gang and two absconders recovering drugs, five motorcycles, two solar plates and other stolen goods in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, the Cantt police led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur took action against the criminals and arrested four members of a thieves' gang which was involved in several theft cases.

The arrested thieves included Qamar Zaman son of Aman Ullha, Anwar Sadat son of Mir Aslam, Muhammad Naeem son of Nasrullah, residents of Thoya Siyal, and Muhammad Anwar son of Muhammad Jahangir, a resident of Basti Darkhanwali.

The police also recovered five stolen motorcycles, one frame and other spare parts of bikes, one UPS along with the battery, one charger, two solar plates, and an electricity generator.

In another action, the Cantt police arrested two absconders including Zafar Abbas, a resident of Chah Syed Munawar and Muhammad Arif son of Gul Muhammad, a resident of Chah Jumawala under the ongoing campaign against absconders.

Another accused Muhammad Anwar Mehsud was arrested after 120 grams of drug were recovered from him.

