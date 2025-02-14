3 Thieves Held, Booty Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday arrested an accused who along with his two accomplices had committed theft at the house of his cousin decamping with 7.5 tolas gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Mubeen along with his friends Hassan Raza and Hammad stole the jewellery and money from the house of his cousin in the absence of the family a few days ago.
The Waris Khan Police registered a case of the incident on the complaint of the victim, and conducted an operation on Friday to nab the accused with the booty.
