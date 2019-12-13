UrduPoint.com
3 To 4 Bln Investment In Energy Efficiency Can Save 1 MOTE; NEECA MD Briefs Omar Ayub

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can save 1 MOTE; NEECA MD briefs Omar Ayub

Keeping in view the energy efficiency potential in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Thursday extended his all possible support to National Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA) in developing liaison with authorities concerned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):keeping in view the energy efficiency potential in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Thursday extended his all possible support to National Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA) in developing liaison with authorities concerned.

The minister and secretary (Power Division) visited the NEECA where they were briefed on Pakistan's Energy Efficiency Strategy and the launch of the NEECA's new website.

On this occasion, the minister also congratulated Dr Sardar Mohazzam for taking the charge as NEECA managing director (MD).

The NEECA MD apprised the visiting dignitaries about various energy efficiency interventions which can result in saving energy to the tune of 3 MTOE within a period of three to five years.

It was also informed that an investment of Rs4 to 5 billion would be required to save 1 MTOE which in monetary term translates into Rs36.8 billion approximately.

The minister advised to work on the energy standardization and labeling regime for electric motors and dovetail it with the Balochistan tube well efficiency programme on which NESPAK was working.

Possibilities to minimize subsidies and develop financial channels for various energy efficiency interventions including appliance replacement programme through on-bill financing, State Bank of Pakistan Green Banking Guidelines and levying energy efficiency surcharge were also discussed.

