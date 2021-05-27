UrduPoint.com
3 Trains To Stop At Qila Sattar Shah For 4 Days

Thu 27th May 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 111-Up/112-Down Badar Express, 113-Up/114 Down Ghauri Express and 147-Up/148-Down Mianwali Express trains to stop at Qila Sattar Shah for two minutes temporarily .

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the facility would be available to the citizens for four days, from May 29 to June 1, on an annual Majlis-e-Aza.

