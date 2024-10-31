Open Menu

3 Transformer Pilferers Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:52 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed three pilferers red handed while stealing transformer from the area of Mannanwala Subdivision.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that subdivision staff received complaint that jumper of a transformer near Civil Center has burnt which caused outage of electricity in the area on Wednesday night.

Therefore, Line Superintendent (LS) Lateef along with his team rushed to the spot and restored the electricity.

After 15 to 20 minutes, the same complaint was again received over which Xen Sheikhupura Road Division Muhammad Farhan sent a special team in the field which nabbed three persons including Shafiq Ahmad resident of Bahawalpur, Kashif resident of Toba Tek Singh and Mubasshar Nawaz resident of Chak 224/R-B Fateh Din Wali red handed while stealing an electricity transformer.

These accused were later on handed over to Mansoorabad police which started investigation after registering a case and locking the accused behind bars, he added.

