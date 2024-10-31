3 Transformer Pilferers Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed three pilferers red handed while stealing transformer from the area of Mannanwala Subdivision
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed three pilferers red handed while stealing transformer from the area of Mannanwala Subdivision.
FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that subdivision staff received complaint that jumper of a transformer near Civil Center has burnt which caused outage of electricity in the area on Wednesday night.
Therefore, Line Superintendent (LS) Lateef along with his team rushed to the spot and restored the electricity.
After 15 to 20 minutes, the same complaint was again received over which Xen Sheikhupura Road Division Muhammad Farhan sent a special team in the field which nabbed three persons including Shafiq Ahmad resident of Bahawalpur, Kashif resident of Toba Tek Singh and Mubasshar Nawaz resident of Chak 224/R-B Fateh Din Wali red handed while stealing an electricity transformer.
These accused were later on handed over to Mansoorabad police which started investigation after registering a case and locking the accused behind bars, he added.
Recent Stories
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded
T20 players to undergo training in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh6 minutes ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road6 minutes ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”2 seconds ago
-
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development4 seconds ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment35 minutes ago
-
Killer awarded death sentence7 seconds ago
-
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur48 minutes ago
-
KP law minister for inclusion of cabinet members in BoG of Judicial Academy2 hours ago
-
Martyred officer's family given house3 hours ago
-
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab2 hours ago
-
2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case3 hours ago
-
MDA architect software ready to speed up map plan scrutiny, approval procedure3 hours ago