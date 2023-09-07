Open Menu

3 Trucks, 5 Containers Full Of Smuggling Goods Seized In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

3 trucks, 5 containers full of smuggling goods seized in DI Khan

Three trucks and five containers were taken into custody from the Darazinda area of DI Khan by the enforcement staff of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Three trucks and five containers were taken into custody from the Darazinda area of DI Khan by the enforcement staff of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement). They were then brought to the Anti-Smuggling Office, Enforcement Division DIK, where they were jointly examined by a team made up of representatives of the local police, I&I (Customs), an officer and staff of the Enforcement Division DIK.

A joint investigation revealed that the 3 trucks and 5 containers were filled with smuggled items of foreign provenance, including tyres, dry yeast, glassware, plasticware, welding electrodes, and linen.

The total CIF value of the confiscated items and vehicles/containers is Rs. *519 Million*. The CIF value of the seized goods is Rs. 389 M and the CIF value of the vehicles/containers is Rs. 130 M.

NOTE: This is the biggest case ever in the history of this Collectorate, both in terms of value and quantity, and one of the biggest cases made by Pakistan Customs in recent years.

