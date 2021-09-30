UrduPoint.com

3 Unapproved Housing Schemes Sealed

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three unapproved private housing schemes here on Thursday.

The FDA teams demolished illegal constructions and also sealed offices of the schemes.

A spokesperson for the FDA said that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, along with his team, sealed Al-Najaf Garden in Chak No 51-JB, additional locality Chak No 122-JB and Garden View City on Lasani Road.

