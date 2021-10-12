3 vaccination centres set up at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Three coronavirus vaccination centres have been set up at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to ensure 100% vaccination of students and the faculty.

According to a spokesperson for the university, for boy students, vaccination centre has been set up at Jinnah Hall of the main campus, for female students a centre has been set up at Ayesha hall, while third centre has been set up at the Agriculture College.