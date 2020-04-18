3 vehicle lifters arrested, 7 motorcycles recovered in Faisalabad

The police have arrested three members of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered seven motorcycles during last 24 hours from Jaranwala area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ): The police have arrested three members of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered seven motorcycles during last 24 hours from Jaranwala area.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Jaranwala police headed by ASP Bilal Sulehri conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three vehicle lifters including ring leader Ehsan resident of Chak No.

379-GB, Abdul Ghaffar and Umar Daraz residents of Chak No.240-GB.

The police recovered seven motorcycles and other items from their possession. Further investigation is