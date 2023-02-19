UrduPoint.com

3 Vehicle-lifters Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

3 vehicle-lifters arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have arrested three vehicle-lifters after an encounter in the area of Sadar police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that four vehicle-lifters, after stealing a car, were traveling in it when the police traced it through tracker on Jaranwala Road.

The police intercepted the outlaws, but they opened fire on the police team.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, one of the accused managed to escape from the scene, whereas the police arrested three others including Sajjad Bashir (35), a resident of Chak No.64-JB, from the spot along with vehicle.

During the encounter, accused Sajjad received serious bullet injuries and he was shifted to hospital through Rescue 1122, while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Road Vehicle Car Progress Jaranwala Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

36 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.