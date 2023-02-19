3 vehicle-lifters arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have arrested three vehicle-lifters after an encounter in the area of Sadar police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that four vehicle-lifters, after stealing a car, were traveling in it when the police traced it through tracker on Jaranwala Road.

The police intercepted the outlaws, but they opened fire on the police team.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, one of the accused managed to escape from the scene, whereas the police arrested three others including Sajjad Bashir (35), a resident of Chak No.64-JB, from the spot along with vehicle.

During the encounter, accused Sajjad received serious bullet injuries and he was shifted to hospital through Rescue 1122, while further investigation was under progress, he added.