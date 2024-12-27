3 vehicles collide on Quetta-Karachi highway, 1 dead, two injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) One person was killed while other two received severe injuries in a collision between two Iranian pick-ups and a Mazda truck on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway on Friday.

According to Initial reports, police sources said that a massive fire erupted in two vehicles after the collision and claimed one life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, the local fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Later police shifted dead and injured persons to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sohrab.