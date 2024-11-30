3 vehicles impounded, 43 challaned for causing smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Humanyun Rashid Sial impounded 3 vehicles and conducted challans of 43 others on charges of causing smog in addition to referring 31 vehicles for fitness certificates.

The Secretary RTA along with his team checked public transport on different routes on Saturday.

He inspected 129 vehicles and conducted challans of 43 drivers by imposing a fine of Rs.106,000 for emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

He also impounded 3 vehicles on sheer violation of law and referred 31 other vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates with a clear-cut warning that no vehicle would be allowed to ply roads without a fitness certificate.