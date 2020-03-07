UrduPoint.com
3 Vehicles Impounded On Overcharging/ Overloading

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Road Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 3 vehicles on account of overcharging/ overloading and for using unapproved gas cylinders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Road Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 3 vehicles on account of overcharging/ overloading and for using unapproved gas cylinders.

RTA spokesman said on Saturday that RTA teams conducted surprise checking of public transport vehicles and challaned 28 vehicles over non-displaying of fare chart.

The teams also impounded 3 vehicles on charge of overloading/overcharging and for using unapproved gas cylinders and imposed a total fine of Rs.35,500/- on violation of rules and regulations during past 12 hours, he added.

