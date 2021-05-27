3 vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The District Road Transport Authority Thursday impounded three vehicles and imposed Rs 15,500 fine on 13 vehicles over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the department said that District Road Transport Authority Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz checked 50 vehicles at various roads and impounded three over violation of the corona-related SOPs. The secretary also challaned 13 vehicles.