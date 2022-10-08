UrduPoint.com

3 Wanted Criminals Killed In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 07:39 PM

3 wanted criminals killed in encounter

Sukkur Police shot dead three wanted criminals, having a bounty money of Rs 25 million, during an exchange of fire between the criminals and law enforcers here on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Sukkur Police shot dead three wanted criminals, having a bounty money of Rs 25 million, during an exchange of fire between the criminals and law enforcers here on Saturday.

The police shot dead, an alleged criminal identified as Sulto Shar with head-money of Rs10 million, was also the pioneer of 'honey trap,' a technique of kidnapping people through female voice.

Essa Shar, an accomplice of Sulto, was also killed during the operation.

In another incident, a wanted criminal, identified as dacoit Nisar alias Charyo s/o Moula Bakhsh Mahar, was also shot dead in a police encounter. The police said they had arrested 37 wanted criminals and eliminated their gang, and for that purpose, they established various police stations in the Katcha areas to prevent the movement of the criminals.

