3 wanted proclaimed offenders in murder case arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders during crackdown who were wanted in murder case here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Naseerabad police held three wanted criminals identified as Ghulam Haider, Fazlur Rehman and Shmasuddin.

The wanted criminals had killed Lal Wahid in February 2021 due to old enmity.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police for arresting the notorious criminals said that the arrested criminals will be punished by challaning them with solid evidence. He made it clear that strict action must be taken such hardcore criminals.