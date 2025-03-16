3 WASA employees selected for Umrah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has selected its three employees for Umrah through computerized lucky draw.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Saturday that Assistant Director Muhammad Zeeshan, Sub-Engineer Ali Hassan and Complaint Clerk Irshad Ali were selected for Umrah and WASA would make all arrangements for them to perform Umrah rituals in the holy land of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the lucky draw was conducted as per the committee's decision and the selected employees would be provided 14-day Umrah package.

These fortunate employees were directed to submit their passports to the Administration Directorate WASA on urgent basis to complete the necessary travel arrangements.

WASA was committed for the welfare of its employees and it would continue to take initiatives for their well-being, he added.

Deputy Managing Director WASA Engineer Saqib, Director Admin Javed Ghani, Director I&C Arif Suryani, Director Revenue East Umar Iftikhar, Deputy Director Finance & Admin Waseem Abbas Baloch, President CBA Union WASA Mian Maqsood Ahmed, General Secretary Chaudhary Binyameen Sahotra, Chairman Khalid Khan, Senior Vice President Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali Kahloon, Deputy General Secretary Amir Rehmat and others were also present on the occasion.