Open Menu

3 Weeks Long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII Commences

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM

3 weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Three weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China commenced on Wednesday at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the Iron Clad Brothers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), Commander Rawalpindi Corps was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Three weeks long exercise in counter terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually, it further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China ISPR Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan