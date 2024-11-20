3 weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Three weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China commenced on Wednesday at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The exercise is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the Iron Clad Brothers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI (M), Commander Rawalpindi Corps was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Three weeks long exercise in counter terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually, it further said.