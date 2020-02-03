An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday recorded the testimony through video link of three witness including widow of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq in his spouse murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday recorded the testimony through video link of three witness including widow of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq in his spouse murder case.

The ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand resumed the hearing of the case.

During the course of proceedings, FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz questioned Shumaila Imran, widow of Dr Imran Farooq, for recording her testimony.

The judge asked Shumaila Imran to record her testimony with the patience and courage.

She stated that police took her to the morgue room for the identification of Imran's body. Imran Farooq was buried in Pakistan. she was a lecturer and got married with Farooq in 2004 in London.

Shumaila stated that her husband was murdered in 2010 when he was coming home from office. "On the day of unfortunate incident Imran Farooq called me at 04.00 p.m. and I asked him to bring the bread," she stated.

She said when her husband did not reach home timely she made phone call but his cell phone was powered off.

"I thought that I should have called my husband and asked him, how he would come home as police had cordoned off the area," she stated.

"I, at that time, thought to go to station to receive my husband and when I opened the door police entered into our house," she said and added she noticed that an injured person was lying outside our house.

She said she did not know that the injured person was her husband.

She said the police shifted her to another place from her house and was not allowed to visit her husband.

Later, she called in Pakistan and informed her in-laws about the incident, the testimony said.

She said police informed her that her husband was murdered outside the house. She said police informed her that two boys attacked Farooq with a knife.

She said the neighbors informed her that when Imran Farooq reached near the stairs of the house two boys greeted him and after greeting one of them attacked him with a knife while the other hit a brick on his head.

She pleaded the court for the provision of justice and stated that the case was pending since nine years.

She said she did not watched anyone as she was at home at the time of incident. She said her statements were with police and she did not remember how many statements she had recorded so far.

The judge asked Shumaila that prosecutor and counsels for the accused wanted to cross examine her.

She sought break for some time and said she would be ready for cross examination after a while.

Another witness, finger print expert Annin Quenega also recorded the statement.

The witness stated that finger prints on knife matches with Syed Mohsin Ali.Fourth and Fifth witnesses including David Frisby and David Cronash also recorded their statements.

The Court would record the statement of seven more witnesses in the next date of hearing which was fixed for Tuesday.