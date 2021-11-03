UrduPoint.com

3 Women Arrested For Stealing Clothes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:10 PM

The police here on Wednesday arrested three women for stealing clothes from shopping mall,in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station, a police spokesman informed

As soon as the information was received, Saddar Wah Police arrested three women for stealing clothes from a shopping mall.

The stolen clothes were also recovered from the arrested accused, he added.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of Saddar Wah police adding that strict action must be taken against fraudsters. SP made it clear that no one is above the law.

