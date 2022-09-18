UrduPoint.com

3 Women Drug Addicts Arrested In Drug Free Peshawar Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

3 women drug addicts arrested in Drug Free Peshawar campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The second phase of the Drug Free Peshawar campaign began here on Sunday and at least 200 persons, including three women, were arrested, said Assistant Commissioner Obaid Dogar.

In a statement, AC said that District Officer Social Welfare, Noor Mohammad Mehsud was supervising while city police were also actively involved in the campaign. The arrested drug addicts were sent to rehabilitation centers for treatment.

The aim of the second phase of the campaign was to completely clear the squares and roadsides of drug addicts within three days and those arrested would be transferred to rehabilitation centers.

The second phase of the campaign was aimed to completely clear the squares and roadsides from drug addicts within three days and the arrested would shift to rehabilitation centers. At least 1200 drug addicts have been fully treated and shifted to their homes in the first phase of 'Drug Free Peshawar' campaign.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has expressed satisfaction over the progress of the campaign and said that the drive would be expanded to district Khyber from next week.

