BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):Bodies of three women were retrieved from Satlej River who were drowned in the river the other day.

Police sources said that a group of women of village Basti Jhanwar were washing clothes at the bank of Satlej river.

One of them was slipped into river water and two others also fell into the water as they tried to rescue her, and all three women drowned into the water," the police said.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies from river water. The deceased were identified as Rakhi Bibi, Sadia Bibi and Humera Bibi. All were residents of Basti Jhanwar, a village located near Satlej river.

The deceased were laid to rest in the local graveyard.