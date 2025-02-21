3 workers injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Three workers sustained multiple injuries due to collapse of roof in a sizing factory in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that roof of Bilal Sizing Factory situated at Jhumra Road caved in due to rain. As a result, three workers including Sultan Ali, etc. were buried beneath the debris. Rescue 1122 dragged them out and shifted to hospital after providing first-aid, he added.