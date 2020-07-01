3 workers killed after falling in chemical well

Three workers of Coca Cola factory were killed after falling into chemical well while Assistant Commissioner has sealed the factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Three workers of Coca Cola factory were killed after falling into chemical well while Assistant Commissioner has sealed the factory.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that workers were busy in their routine work at chemical well of Coca Cola Factory situated in Industrial Estate Chak Jhumra when slab of the well broke and six labourers fell into the well.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the workers from chemical well but three of them including 35-year-old Akash son of Mushtaq resident of Chak 153/R-B, Qaisar son of Abdul Ghafoor resident of Dijkot and Bilal resident of Multan expired on the spot whereas remaining three labourers including Amjad Masih son of Taj resident of Chak 142/R-B, Muhammad Ayyub resident of Chak 154/R-B and Zafar Iqbal resident of Multan were shifted to hospital.

Receiving information, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Imtiaz Baig also reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Later, the AC sealed the factory and said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has issued directives for probe the incident and strict action would be taken against the responsible if any after inquiry report.