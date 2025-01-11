Open Menu

3-year-old Girl Killed, 5 Other Injured In Tractor-rickshaw Collision

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

3-year-old girl killed, 5 other injured in tractor-rickshaw collision

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A speeding tractor trolley hit a qingqi rickshaw at Shahdau Adda, killing a 3-year-old girl riding in the three wheeler while injuring 5 people including 3 women.

According to the details, Ramzan son of Khuda Bakhsh, a resident of Hyderabad Paharpur, has filed a report in Paharpur police station that he was traveling in a qingqi rickshaw with the driver Zafar Iqbal, his 3-year-old daughter Anam Noor, mother Malkani Bibi, aunt Rukhsana Bibi and wife Nadia Bibi when a tractor trolley came and hit the rickshaw at Shahdau, causing the rickshaw to hit a tree, killing my 3-year-old daughter Anam Noor while the rickshaw driver, my mother, aunt and wife were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital Paharpur.

Police have registered a case and started investigations into the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Station Driver Wife Hyderabad Women

Recent Stories

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

21 minutes ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

1 hour ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

2 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

3 hours ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

3 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan