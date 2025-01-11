3-year-old Girl Killed, 5 Other Injured In Tractor-rickshaw Collision
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A speeding tractor trolley hit a qingqi rickshaw at Shahdau Adda, killing a 3-year-old girl riding in the three wheeler while injuring 5 people including 3 women.
According to the details, Ramzan son of Khuda Bakhsh, a resident of Hyderabad Paharpur, has filed a report in Paharpur police station that he was traveling in a qingqi rickshaw with the driver Zafar Iqbal, his 3-year-old daughter Anam Noor, mother Malkani Bibi, aunt Rukhsana Bibi and wife Nadia Bibi when a tractor trolley came and hit the rickshaw at Shahdau, causing the rickshaw to hit a tree, killing my 3-year-old daughter Anam Noor while the rickshaw driver, my mother, aunt and wife were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital Paharpur.
Police have registered a case and started investigations into the accident.
