HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the 3-year performance of the PTI government had been equally recognized both at national and international level.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives taken for reforms in the social and welfare sectors he said "Ehsas Kifalat Programme, shelter homes, health cards and home financing on very low markup are some of such initiatives".

He claimed that the PTI government's social package was the largest one in the country's history.

Qureshi said special programmes had also been launched for the youth as well as the rural agrarian community.

He added that the work on 10 dams would be completed in the next decade while the tree plantation drive was also reaping success.

The PTI's leader said his party's government was also fighting with the political mafias which had plundered the country's wealth during the previous governments.