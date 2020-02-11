3 years old child died from scald injuries in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A three years old girl Tuesday scalded to death and her grandmother sustained critical injuries when the room caught fire by the gas leakage at Narian Abbottabad.

According to the police, fire erupted due to leakage from gas heater and the minor girl Qirat Bibi daughter of Nisar scalded to death and her grandmother sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire and shifted the old lady to Ayub Medical Complex in critical conditions where doctors also declared him serious.