3 youngsters killed in Bahawalnagar road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Three youngsters died in a road accident on Sunday when a speedy car ran over them in Bahawalnagar.

As per a private news channel, the accident took place owing to the negligence of the driver who lost control of his car, which claimed three lives.

Rescue official said, the car driver, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs and started an investigation into the accident.