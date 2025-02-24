Open Menu

3 Youth Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Three youth died in a road accident on Monday when a dumper ran over them due to overspeeding on Sargodha road in the limits of Farooq Abad police station.

The police sources said that Amir, Philips and Ahmed Ali on their way with horses to present horse dance in a marriage ceremony when a speedy dumper crushed them.

As a result, they died on the spot and the horses were also killed in the accident

The driver of the dumper, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

The police have registered a case and started search operation to arrest the driver.

