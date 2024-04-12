3 youths drowned while celebrating Eid picnic in Indus River

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) On the second day of Eid, three youths drowned while celebrating a picnic in the Indus River at Attock Khurd on Thursday.

The body of one was recovered and two could not be found.

According to the rescue sources, 19-year-old Hussain Shah son of Waheed Shah of Barzai village drowned while celebrating a picnic at the Indus River Attock Khurd.

Similarly, two youths who came from Peshawar to celebrate a picnic in the Indus River at Attock Khurd also drowned.

According to police sources, two youths, Waqar and Abdul Ghani, aged 18 and 20 years, who had come from Peshawar for a picnic on the Indus River at Attock Khurd on Eid-ul-Fitr, drowned in the deep water while bathing in the river.

Other tourists tried to save them. However, they were swept away. On the information, Rescue 1122 immediately reached and participated in the rescue activities and conducted a search operation, but due to darkness after sunset, the search was postponed till morning.

It should be remembered that every year on the occasion of Eid days, many people who come for a picnic at the Indus River drown and die, and the bodies of many of them are found week after week. Public social circles have demanded the Deputy Commissioner of Attock to impose a ban on bathing in the Indus River at Attock Khurd.