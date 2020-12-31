(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi here Thursday visited Teri where shrine of a Hindu saint was damaged by a mob and met with affectees, assuring arrest of all accused involved in this unfortunate incident

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi here Thursday visited Teri where shrine of a Hindu saint was damaged by a mob and met with affectees, assuring arrest of all accused involved in this unfortunate incident.

The IGP said that about 30 accused involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested and raids were being conducted for arrest of the remaining accused.

Accompanied by DIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez and Commissioner Kohat Syed Jabbar Shah besides DPO Karak, the IGP visited Teri village where he inspected the damaged shrine of Hindu saint.

Talking to journalists, IGP said protection of all worship places of minorities would be ensured and all accused involved in this incident would soon be brought to book.

He said foolproof security arrangements would be made for protection of all worship places of minorities in Khyber Pakthunkhkwa.

IGP said uptill now 30 accused involved in the unfortunate incident have been arrested and a case was registered against around 350 people including sections of Anti Terrorism Act.

He said identification of all accused through videos was underway, adding investigation was in progress and remaining culprits would soon be arrested.