UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Accused Of Karak Temple Attack Arrested: KP IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

30 accused of Karak temple attack arrested: KP IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Sanullah Abbasi on Thursday said all the accused involved in the attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of Karak district would be taken to task.

Cases had been registered against around 350 people for torching the temple, 30 accused had been arrested while the police were identifying and tracing the rest from the video footage of the attack on the Hindu worship place, he said while talking to the media during his visit to the temple.

Commissioner Kohat Syed Jabbar Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema were also present on this occasion.

The temple was torched by an angry mob on Wednesday.

The IGP said foolproof security steps would be taken to ensure protection of worship places of minorities.

The accused involved in the incident were booked under terrorism and other major offensive charges, who would be given exemplary punishment , he added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Visit Kohat Temple Karak Media All From

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

11 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

48 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

53 minutes ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

1 hour ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.