30 accused of Karak temple attack arrested: KP IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Sanullah Abbasi on Thursday said all the accused involved in the attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of Karak district would be taken to task.

Cases had been registered against around 350 people for torching the temple, 30 accused had been arrested while the police were identifying and tracing the rest from the video footage of the attack on the Hindu worship place, he said while talking to the media during his visit to the temple.

Commissioner Kohat Syed Jabbar Shah and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema were also present on this occasion.

The temple was torched by an angry mob on Wednesday.

The IGP said foolproof security steps would be taken to ensure protection of worship places of minorities.

The accused involved in the incident were booked under terrorism and other major offensive charges, who would be given exemplary punishment , he added.