30 Acres Of Govt Land Reclaimed At Kot Addu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

30 acres of govt land reclaimed at Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) In an action against land grabbers, 30 acres of valuable government land worth millions of rupees was reclaimed at Kot Addu.

Acting on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Syed Manawar Abbas, Tehsildar Mah Rosh Khosa led an operation with the assistance of police and revenue department officials.

The operation was conducted at Chak No. 584 TDA in tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Officials successfully reclaimed the encroached land, reaffirming the administration's commitment to curbing illegal occupation.

