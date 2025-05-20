30 acres state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Jaranwala tehsil administration retrieved over 30 acres of land

of forest department located at a nearby village.

Official sources said here Tuesday, the squad was comprised

officers of tehsil admin, forest department, police, revenue which

conducted an operation in Chak No 534-GB Kukranwali and

vacated 30 acres land.

The crops cultivated over the land by illegal occupants including

sugarcane were ploughed.