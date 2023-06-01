30 arrested for selling fake pesticides, fertilizers, Urea smuggling during May in DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Exactly 30 violators were arrested by joint teams of administration, police and agriculture department in Dera Ghazi Khan division during the month of May on violations including sale of fake pesticides and fertilizers besides Urea smuggling.

The officials informed additional commissioner coordination DG Khan Kareem Bakhsh in an advisory meeting here Thursday that during an aggressive campaign against sale of fake fertilizers and pesticides, the official teams collected 938 samples out of which 27 failed the test and 42 cases were registered against the violators.

Total 19 violators were arrested including 13 on charge of sale of fake pesticides and another six (6) on sale of fake fertilizers.

Fake pesticides worth Rs 3.1 million was recovered besides 7800 bags of fake fertilizers worth Rs 510,000.

Eleven fertilizers dealers were arrested on charge of Urea smuggling, officials said adding that eighteen (18) vehicles used in illegal transportation of 3268 Urea bags were taken in possession.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Karim Bakhsh ordered the officials to ensure that pesticides and fertilizers samples were analyzed from laboratory within 48 hours and FIRs be got registered within 24 hours after the samples fail the quality test.

Director agriculture Mahr Abid Hussain said that 96 per cent cotton sowing target had been achieved in Dera Ghazi Khan division, leaving Multan and Bahawalpur behind.

Deputy Commissioners Khalid Pervaiz, Dr. Muhammad Mansoor, DPO Hassan Afzal, additional deputy commissioners, representatives of fertilizers and pesticides companies, progressive farmers were present.