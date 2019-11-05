30 arrested over forced, child labour in Sialkot

The Labour Department officials conducted raids at different brick-kilns and shops and arrested eight owners of kilns for extracting forced labour and 22 shopkeepers for employing children at their businesses

The raids were conducted as part of the ongoing drive against forced and child labour in Gujranwala division.

According to Labour Department Divisional Director Arshad Mehmood Tarar, cases were also registered against 36 other accused under forced and child labour charges.

He said the campaign again child and forced labour would continue in future also.