30 arrested over illegal gas decanting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 30 shopkeepers on charge of illegal gas decanting in different parts of the city.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among the accused included Adeel, Abdul Rauff, Safdar Ali, Arshad, Shehbaz, Owais, Shafiq, Zahid and Zeeshan from Gulberg, Asghar from Eid Gah Road, Zulfiqar from Hussain Abad, Yaseen from Achkera, Asif from Madan Pura, Saleem, Maqbool and Aftab from Raza Abad, Ameer Umar from Chak 204/R-B, Imran from Mohallah Chibban, Ehtisham, Afzal, Shehzad, Muzammil and Sufiyan from Mansoorabad, Zeeshan, Azeem and Usman from Millat Town, Ahmad Hasan, Kashif, Farooq and Mohsan from Factory Area and Waseem from Chak 243/R-B.

The police also confiscated illegal gas decanting material and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.