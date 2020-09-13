UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Arrested Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

30 arrested over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 30 shopkeepers on charge of illegal gas decanting in different parts of the city.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that among the accused included Adeel, Abdul Rauff, Safdar Ali, Arshad, Shehbaz, Owais, Shafiq, Zahid and Zeeshan from Gulberg, Asghar from Eid Gah Road, Zulfiqar from Hussain Abad, Yaseen from Achkera, Asif from Madan Pura, Saleem, Maqbool and Aftab from Raza Abad, Ameer Umar from Chak 204/R-B, Imran from Mohallah Chibban, Ehtisham, Afzal, Shehzad, Muzammil and Sufiyan from Mansoorabad, Zeeshan, Azeem and Usman from Millat Town, Ahmad Hasan, Kashif, Farooq and Mohsan from Factory Area and Waseem from Chak 243/R-B.

The police also confiscated illegal gas decanting material and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Road Gulberg Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

38 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.