30 ASIs assigned patrol duty in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Police Department has assigned 30 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) mobile patrol duty in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

A police spokesperson said here on Friday that SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal issued the orders for deploying the police officers on patrol duty.

The ASIs included Imran Khan, Muhammad Ali, Iqbal, Asgar Aziz, Akram Khan, Jafar Ali, Ghulam Yasin, Muhmmad Anwar, Zahoor Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Farooq Anjum, Khalid Mahmood, Shehzad Arif, Nawaz and Asgar Ali and others.