30 Aspirants To Contest Senate Polls On 11 KP Seats
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The nomination papers of 30 candidates have been declared valid by the Election Commission for the Senate elections on 11 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to ECP document, the election would be held on eight seats for technocrats, six for women and 18 general seats.
Eight candidates including Syed Arshad Hussain, Qazi Mohammad Anwar, Waqar Ahmad Qazi, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qalzar Khan and Noorul Haq Qadri have field papers for Technocrat seat.
Similarly, Mehvish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naaz, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Rubina Khalid and Shazia would contest on the women's seat
On the general seats, the candidates including Irfan Saleem, Dilawar Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Faisal Javed, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmed, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Faizur Rehman, Attaul Haq, Fida Muhammad, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Taj Mohammad Afridi and Noorul Haq Qadri have been declared valid Candi by the Election Commission.
