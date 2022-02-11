UrduPoint.com

30 Bikes Held In Operation Against One-wheeling In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 10:19 PM

30 bikes held in operation against one-wheeling in Quetta

Cantonment police along with traffic police on Friday launched grand operation against one-wheelers at Hanna Urak area of Quetta and took 30 bikes into custody in case of one-wheeling

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Cantonment police along with traffic police on Friday launched grand operation against one-wheelers at Hanna Urak area of Quetta and took 30 bikes into custody in case of one-wheeling.

SHO Mitha Khan told APP that on the special instructions of SP Cantt Shaukat Ali Muhmand and DSP Akhtar Achakzai, the police team along with traffic police personnel took action against one-wheelers at Hanna Urak Bypass.

He said during the operation, more than 30 motorbikes have been taken into custody and shifted them to the concerned police station.

The official said the public was demanding complete closure of one-wheeling and stern action against them on which SP Cantt Shaukat Ali Muhammad and DS gave special directive to take stern action against one-wheeling in the area.

He said further action was being taken against the perpetrators of one-wheeling in order to control the spread of one-wheeling which was becoming danger for lives of those youth were taking part in it.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Police Station Traffic

Recent Stories

Unfair Competition Against Russia Observed on Iraq ..

Unfair Competition Against Russia Observed on Iraqi Arms Market - Russian Ambass ..

46 seconds ago
 UN Chief Calls for Stability in Libya After New Pr ..

UN Chief Calls for Stability in Libya After New Premier Named to Challenge Incum ..

48 seconds ago
 Wallace Considers It Important Maintaining Communi ..

Wallace Considers It Important Maintaining Communication With Russian Military

49 seconds ago
 Imran Khan fully capable to strengthen economy, ov ..

Imran Khan fully capable to strengthen economy, overcome inflation: Rashid

53 seconds ago
 Gerasimov, Milley Discuss International Security I ..

Gerasimov, Milley Discuss International Security Issues - Russian Defense Minist ..

24 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 31 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 31 more positive of corona

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>