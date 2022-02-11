30 bikes held in operation against one-wheeling in Quetta

Cantonment police along with traffic police on Friday launched grand operation against one-wheelers at Hanna Urak area of Quetta and took 30 bikes into custody in case of one-wheeling

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Cantonment police along with traffic police on Friday launched grand operation against one-wheelers at Hanna Urak area of Quetta and took 30 bikes into custody in case of one-wheeling.

SHO Mitha Khan told APP that on the special instructions of SP Cantt Shaukat Ali Muhmand and DSP Akhtar Achakzai, the police team along with traffic police personnel took action against one-wheelers at Hanna Urak Bypass.

He said during the operation, more than 30 motorbikes have been taken into custody and shifted them to the concerned police station.

The official said the public was demanding complete closure of one-wheeling and stern action against them on which SP Cantt Shaukat Ali Muhammad and DS gave special directive to take stern action against one-wheeling in the area.

He said further action was being taken against the perpetrators of one-wheeling in order to control the spread of one-wheeling which was becoming danger for lives of those youth were taking part in it.