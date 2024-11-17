Open Menu

30 Brick Kilns Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

30 brick kilns demolished

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency,Assistant Director Ansar Siyaal said that as many as 30 brick kilns causing smog in the district had been demolished.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that following the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Environmental Protection Agency had been continuing campaign to reduce danger of smog in the region.

He said that brick kilns were directed to adopt zig-zag technology to reduce environmental pollution.

He highlighted that 97 FIRs were registered against suspects for causing smog,adding that a number of farmers were imposed fine worth Rs 360,000 for setting crops stubble on fire.

He urged rice growers not burn paddy stubble to curb smog.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Chief Minister Punjab Fine Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

18 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

18 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

19 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

22 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

22 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

22 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

22 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan