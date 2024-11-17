30 brick kilns demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency,Assistant Director Ansar Siyaal said that as many as 30 brick kilns causing smog in the district had been demolished.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that following the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Environmental Protection Agency had been continuing campaign to reduce danger of smog in the region.

He said that brick kilns were directed to adopt zig-zag technology to reduce environmental pollution.

He highlighted that 97 FIRs were registered against suspects for causing smog,adding that a number of farmers were imposed fine worth Rs 360,000 for setting crops stubble on fire.

He urged rice growers not burn paddy stubble to curb smog.